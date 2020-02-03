UrduPoint.com
Teenage Girl Allegedly Raped In Jhelum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 09:41 PM

Teenage girl allegedly raped in Jhelum

A teenage girl was allegedly raped on a passenger vehicle by the transport staff in Jhelum

Jhelum (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd February, 2020) A teenage girl was allegedly raped on a passenger vehicle by the transport staff in Jhelum. According to detail, Police have registered a case on the application of the victim's mother and launched operation to trace the suspects.

As per details, the 15-year-old, who is a seminary student, was travelling to Kharian from Talagang in the said vehicle when the disturbing incident occurred.Police said that the driver and conductor of the passenger vehicle threw her at Jada, an area of Jhelum.

Incident's FIR has been registered in Police station Kala gujran District jehlum and victimlady is resident of Tehsil Kahrian. Madrsassa owner Zain Ul Abadin hasn't been called by Talagang police and he is also another madrassa in Kahrian Cantt.

