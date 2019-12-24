Teenage girl burnt to death in Faisalabad

A teenager girl was burnt to death,while another person sustained burn injuries in a fire incident in the area of Millat Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) -:A teenager girl was burnt to death,while another person sustained burn injuries in a fire incident in the area of Millat Town police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that fire erupted in a hut of gypsy family due to burning candle near Afreedi chowk at Millat road and engulfed the entire surroundings.

Consequently, Raishma (15) received severe burn injuries and died on the spot,while 40-year-old Dilshad was shifted to hospital for treatment.

On receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts of many hours.

The police took body into custody and further investigation was under way.