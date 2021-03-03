Teenage girl commits suicide

KASUR, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :A young girl committed suicide over domestic issues in Zaheerabad area near Chunnian here on Wednesday.

Police said that 15-year-old Shumaila swallowed black stone after her parents scolded her over domestic dispute. She was shifted to THQ Chunnian in precarious condition fromwhere she was referred to Jinnah Hospital Lahore where she died.

Police were investigating.