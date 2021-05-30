Teenage girl commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :A teenage girl committed suicide by shooting herself in a nearby village here on Sunday.

According to police, 18-year-old girl Nadia Nawaz shot herself dead at her house in Chak 248-GB.

The reason behind the extreme step is not known yet. However, her body was handed over to the family for burial after autopsy at DHQ hospital. Police have registered a case.