Teenage Girl Commits Suicide
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 06:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :A teenage girl committed suicide by shooting herself in a nearby village here on Sunday.
According to police, 18-year-old girl Nadia Nawaz shot herself dead at her house in Chak 248-GB.
The reason behind the extreme step is not known yet. However, her body was handed over to the family for burial after autopsy at DHQ hospital. Police have registered a case.