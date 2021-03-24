UrduPoint.com
Teenage Girl Commits Suicide In Attock

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 08:24 PM

Teenage girl commits suicide in Attock

A teenage girl committed suicide by shooting herself in her house in village Dhoke Abdul Rehman located on Fatehjang road in limits of Attock Saddar Police station on Wednesday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :A teenage girl committed suicide by shooting herself in her house in village Dhoke Abdul Rehman located on Fatehjang road in limits of Attock Saddar Police station on Wednesday. Police and rescue sources said that a 16 years girl who was mentally retarded was alone at her house when she took out pistol of her father and shot herself.

Later, her body was handed over for burial after autopsy at DHQ hospital. Police registered a case and started further investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

