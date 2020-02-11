UrduPoint.com
Teenage Girl Commits Suicide In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 05:26 PM

Teenage girl commits suicide in Multan

A 16-year old girl committed suicide after being snubbed by her father over domestic issue

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :A 16-year old girl committed suicide after being snubbed by her father over domestic issue.

Family sources said Saleema Bibi consumed black stone in fit of desperation in aftermath of the situation. She was shifted to Sheikh Ziad Hospital Rahim Yar Khan, but can not survive despite giving her emergency medical aid.

