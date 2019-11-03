UrduPoint.com
Teenage Girl Killed By Aerial Firing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 02:20 PM

Teenage girl killed by aerial firing

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) ::Aerial firing Sunday took the life of a teenage girl during a Nikah ceremony at Khaki area of the district, police said.

It is informed that on late Saturday night during a marriage ceremony, the uncle of bridegroom started celebratory aerial firing after the Nikah ceremony. A 12-year-old girl who came from Peshawar to attend the marriage was shot dead.

The teenage girl Fizza Noor daughter of Toufique Mahmood resident of Peshawar was visiting his uncles home while her uncle took her to attend the marriage ceremony of Zeeshan where aerial firing took her life.

After the incident Khaki police reached the spot and shifted a dead body to the district headquarters hospital for postmortem and handed over to the family after completion of legal formalities.

Khaki police also registered an FIR against the uncle of Zeeshan and started the investigation.

