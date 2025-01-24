Teenage girl, man kidnapped in separate incidents in Wah Cantt

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Two individuals, including a 19-year-old girl, were abducted in two separate incidents in Taxila and Wah Saddar on Friday.

According to sources of police, the victims' families have lodged complaints with the local police, who have launched a manhunt to ensure their safe recovery.

According to sources, Sher Alam reported to the police that his 35-year-old brother, Lal Kareem, was kidnapped by unknown persons. In a separate incident, Muhammad Shafeeq informed the Wah Saddar Police that his 19-year-old sister was abducted by an unknown individual.

The police have registered two separate cases and are working tirelessly to track down the culprits and rescue the abducted individuals.

