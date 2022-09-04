Teenage girl shot dead by uncle over marriage dispute

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :A teenage girl was shot dead by her uncle over a marriage dispute at village 46/KB in premises of Fateh Shah police station on Sunday.

According to police sources, the accused Qurban entered into the house of his sister resident of Village 46/KB and started arguments with the family members over the engagement of his niece Bakhtawar Bibi (16).

In fit of anger, the accused shot his niece Bakhtawar dead and managed to escape from the scene.

It is pertinent to mention here that the deceased Bakhtawar's father had died a few years ago and she was living with her mother.

Her mother fixed her engagement with a boy of the same locality but the uncle of the deceased girl was against the engagement and threatened the family time and again to cancel the engagement.

The police reached the spot and shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for autopsy while raids were being conducted to arrest the criminal, police sources added.