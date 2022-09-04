UrduPoint.com

Teenage Girl Shot Dead By Uncle Over Marriage Dispute

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Teenage girl shot dead by uncle over marriage dispute

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :A teenage girl was shot dead by her uncle over a marriage dispute at village 46/KB in premises of Fateh Shah police station on Sunday.

According to police sources, the accused Qurban entered into the house of his sister resident of Village 46/KB and started arguments with the family members over the engagement of his niece Bakhtawar Bibi (16).

In fit of anger, the accused shot his niece Bakhtawar dead and managed to escape from the scene.

It is pertinent to mention here that the deceased Bakhtawar's father had died a few years ago and she was living with her mother.

Her mother fixed her engagement with a boy of the same locality but the uncle of the deceased girl was against the engagement and threatened the family time and again to cancel the engagement.

The police reached the spot and shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for autopsy while raids were being conducted to arrest the criminal, police sources added.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Threatened Marriage Died Same Criminals Sunday Family From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

9 hours ago
 Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres ..

Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres in Kazakhstan

18 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

19 hours ago
 Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Be ..

Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Betis

19 hours ago
 BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flo ..

BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flood hit families

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.