Teenage girl suffers burns in acid attack

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :A teenaged girl suffered burns after some accused threw acid on her at Sheher Sultan area in the suburbs of Muzaffargarh, police said on Monday.

Police spokesman said, the accused first tortured the girl and her father on a dispute over the right of way and then threw acid on the girl causing severe burns.

The injured girl has been shifted to the hospital.

Responding to the incident, Sheher Sultan police have registered FIR against the accused and formed team for their arrest.

DPO Hassan Iqbal ordered SDPO Jatoi circle to himself monitor the investigations process and ensure arrest of the accused.

He said that criminals.involved such heinous crimes must get exemplary punishment.