Teenage Girl's Murder Mystery Turns As Conspiracy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Teenage girl's murder mystery turns as conspiracy

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Police successfully resolved the mysterious murder of a teenage girl by employing modern technology.

The investigation found that the girl reportedly tortured and burnt ,has been found alive. "The whole chain of events as a conspiracy to kill someone else, the daughter-in-law," police said on Monday.

It was reported to Daira Deen Panah police that a girl Rukhsana Kausar (17) was tortured to death and burnt after her body was found from a field on Sep 30 and her brother registered a case against his in-laws, alleging they had murdered his sister. He also stated that his wife Naseem Mai has left home and was missing.

However, complainant's in-laws noticed the photographs of the burnt body and informed police that it was not Rukhsana Kausar but their daughter Naseem Mai, who was killed.

It was the photo of Naseem Mai, they told police. Both families traded allegations against each other regarding killing of their daughter. Meanwhile, police employed modern technology after the new twist to the story and successfully found Rukhsana Kausar alive.

Police spokesman said that the accused had killed his wife and hid his sister somewhere and later got FIR registered against his in-laws.

DPO Ahmad Nawaz Shah commended the police team on resolving the murder mystery and added that he would soon make public all details of this case at a press conference.

