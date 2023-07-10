Open Menu

Teenage Killed, Two Injured In Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 10, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Teenage killed, two injured in accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :A teenage boy was killed and two others were injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a tractor-trolley near here, on Monday.

According to Rescue sources, a tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle near Dasuya village.

Consequently, 13-year-Shahroz was killed on the spot while Munir, 27, and Adeel,15, were injured.

The body was handed over to heirs, while the injured were rushed to general hospital, Samanabad. They all belonged to district Vehari.

Related Topics

Injured Vehari All

Recent Stories

Dubai Courts establishes first division for inheri ..

Dubai Courts establishes first division for inheritance of non-Muslims

10 minutes ago
 Shaheens all set for ACC Men's emerging teams Asia ..

Shaheens all set for ACC Men's emerging teams Asia Cup challenge

14 minutes ago
 UAE VPs congratulate Prime Minister of East Timor ..

UAE VPs congratulate Prime Minister of East Timor on his appointment

25 minutes ago
 ERC intensifies relief efforts for flood victims i ..

ERC intensifies relief efforts for flood victims in Somalia&#039;s Hirshabelle

40 minutes ago
 NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyon ..

NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyond means case

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rul ..

Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rule in Bahrain

3 hours ago
CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future ..

CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future development: Moin-ul-Haque

3 hours ago
 PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuatio ..

PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuation of flood victims in Shakarga ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of ..

Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of Avalon City as chief guest

3 hours ago
 Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple ..

Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple its capacity from KEZAD

4 hours ago
 LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi ..

LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi before it at 4pm today

4 hours ago
 NEPRA approves increase of Rs1.24 per unit in powe ..

NEPRA approves increase of Rs1.24 per unit in power tariff  

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan