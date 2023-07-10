Teenage killed, two injured in accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :A teenage boy was killed and two others were injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a tractor-trolley near here, on Monday.

According to Rescue sources, a tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle near Dasuya village.

Consequently, 13-year-Shahroz was killed on the spot while Munir, 27, and Adeel,15, were injured.

The body was handed over to heirs, while the injured were rushed to general hospital, Samanabad. They all belonged to district Vehari.