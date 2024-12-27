ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) A teenage motorcyclist was crushed to death by a speedy truck recklessly driven by unknown driver on Rawalpindi road in the limits of Fatehjang Police station.

Police sources said that 15 years old Ahmed Javaid was going on his motorcycle when a truck rammed over him resultantly he died on the spot. Later his body was shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital. Police registered a case and launched further investigation.