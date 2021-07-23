UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teenage Son Of APP Staffer Killed

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 05:40 PM

Teenage son of APP staffer killed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Teenage son of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) employee, Farman Ali passed away here on Friday.

Abu Bakar who was 15-year-old was purchasing potato chips in Gulberg area when he touched an earthen cable that was connected to an electricity pole.

He received critical injuries and was admitted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on July 19.

He breathed his last after fighting for life. His funeral prayer was offered in his native town Maday Baba, district Mardan.

Meanwhile, APP Peshawar Bureau held a condolence meeting and expressed sympathies with Farman Ali. They also prayed Allah Almighty to rest departed soul in eternal abode with peace and granting courage to bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Electricity Mardan Gulberg July Prayer Family Employment

Recent Stories

DEWA’s SDME encourages teams to use latest techn ..

15 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,521 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

30 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Police receive 38,000 emergency calls du ..

2 hours ago

FAO head urges G20 to invest in a healthy planet f ..

3 hours ago

India reports 35,342 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

3 hours ago

Water-related hazards dominate list of 10 most des ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.