Teenage son of APP staffer killed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Teenage son of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) employee, Farman Ali passed away here on Friday.

Abu Bakar who was 15-year-old was purchasing potato chips in Gulberg area when he touched an earthen cable that was connected to an electricity pole.

He received critical injuries and was admitted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on July 19.

He breathed his last after fighting for life. His funeral prayer was offered in his native town Maday Baba, district Mardan.

Meanwhile, APP Peshawar Bureau held a condolence meeting and expressed sympathies with Farman Ali. They also prayed Allah Almighty to rest departed soul in eternal abode with peace and granting courage to bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.