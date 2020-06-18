Teenaged biker killed in Faisalabad

A speeding tractor trolley overrun an under-aged motorcyclist here in Garrh police limits late last night

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :A speeding tractor trolley overrun an under-aged motorcyclist here in Garrh police limits late last night.

Police said 15-year-old Ali Haider s/o Riaz, resident of chak 544-GB, was returning home on a motorcycle from Kanjwani area when a tractor trolley hit him severely. He was rushed to Allied hospital but he failed to survive.

Police was investigating the incident.