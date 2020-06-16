Teenaged biker killed in Lahore

An underage boy riding a motorcycle was killed in head-on collision with a speeding tractor trolley near Dholan Schoolwali basti here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :An underage boy riding a motorcycle was killed in head-on collision with a speeding tractor trolley near Dholan Schoolwali basti here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, Farzand Ali (14) was going to his village,Piyla kalaan,on a motorbike when he was hit by a speeding tractor trolley coming from opposite direction.

He died on the spot.

Rescuers shifted the body to District headquarter hospital Kasur.

Concerned police was investigating the incident.