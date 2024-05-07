Teenaged Boy Commits Suicide
Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2024 | 07:38 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) A teenaged boy has committed suicide in a local tea shop in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that 15-year-old Rashid resident of Bismillah Town was working at a tea shop situated at Qaim Sain Road near Siddupura where he reportedly committed suicide under mysterious circumstances by hanging himself with the ceiling of upper storey room of the shop.
Rescue 1122 handed over the body to area police while further investigation was under progress, he added.
