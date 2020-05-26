Teenaged boy crushed to death

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Tractor trolley crushed a 15-year-old boy to death on a road located near Basti Aziz Abad here Tuesday.

The victim named Majid was stated to be Hafiz Quran, locals said.

According to eye-witnesses, the accident occurred by dint of over-loading of trolley with sand.

It couldn't save the boy as was moving on single road. In past, three deaths with similar cases were reported on that single road, it was said. People started protest in the area with demand of taking action against responsible of the current death.