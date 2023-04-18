UrduPoint.com

Teenaged Boy Electrocuted In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2023 | 11:12 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :A teenaged boy was electrocuted on rooftop of his house in the area of Millat Town police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that 13-year-old Zahid son of Zahir was playing on rooftop of his house near Slaughter House on Millat Road when he accidentally touched the main electricity wires passing near roof of his house.

As a result, the ill-fated boy received fatal electric shock and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

The body was handed over to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities, he added.

