Teenaged boy killed, another injured in firing incident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :A teenaged boy was shot dead while another sustained serious injuries during firing in the area of Samanabad police station.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that unknown assailants opened indiscriminate firing in Samanabad.

As a result, 17-year-old Muhammad Abdullah son of Mian Ishtiaq Naeem and 16-year-old Abdullah son of Dilbar Hussain residents of Nisar Colony received serious bullet injuries. Rescue 1122 shifted them to Allied Hospital where Abdullah Ishtiaq died while condition of Abdullah Dilbar was stated to be critical.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation, he added.