Teenaged girl abducted in Wah Cantt

(@FahadShabbir)

A fourteen years old girl was allegedly abducted at gunpoint by six persons in the limits of Taxila Police station on Thursday

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :A fourteen years old girl was allegedly abducted at gunpoint by six persons in the limits of Taxila Police station on Thursday.

The victim's mother Ghulam Jan has reported to police that her daughter was alone at her house when Rehmat Shah along with Hashmat Shah and four other persons abducted her daughter at gunpoint.

Taxila Police have registered a case against the nominated accused and launched further investigation.