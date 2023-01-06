UrduPoint.com

Teenaged Girl Burnt To Death In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2023 | 08:15 PM

Teenaged girl burnt to death in Lahore

A teenaged girl was burnt to death in fire incident in a house situated at Chungi Amar Sidhu Kacha Kamaha road, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :A teenaged girl was burnt to death in fire incident in a house situated at Chungi Amar Sidhu Kacha Kamaha road, here on Friday.

On information, Rescue 1122 vehicles rushed to the site and started rescue operation. The rescuers recovered a girl namely Farwa Zaheer (12) who had received severe burn injuries and died on the spot. She was an abnormal girl.

Reason behind the fire could not be ascertained immediately.

