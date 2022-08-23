Teenaged girl commits suicide

A teenaged girl committed suicide in the area of Peoples' Colony police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :A teenaged girl committed suicide in the area of Peoples' Colony police station.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that 17-year-old Amina resident of People's Colony got irritated when her parents reprimanded her over a domestic dispute.

Over this issue, she swallowed poisonous pills and started dilapidated condition. She was shifted to hospital where she died.

The police handed over the body to her relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities.