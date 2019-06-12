Teenaged girl commits suicide in Sargodha

A 13-year-old girl committed suicide over family dispute in rural area of Kotla Sayedan, Shahpur Saddar police limit

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :A 13-year-old girl committed suicide over family dispute in rural area of Kotla Sayedan, Shahpur Saddar police limits.

Police said on Wednesday that Muhammad Nawaz went to his outhouse with his family in the morning, leaving his daughter alone at home.

When he returned home at evening, he found his daughter dead hanging with a ceiling fan.

The police handed over the body to heirs after completing necessary formalities.