Teenaged girl electrocuted

A teenaged girl was electrocuted in the area of Sadar police station, here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :A teenaged girl was electrocuted in the area of Sadar police station, here on Friday.

According to police, 13-year-old Meerab Ishtiaq was passing through a street in Khan Model Colony Jaranwala Road when she accidentally touched a short-circuiting electricity pole.

As a result, she received a fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

The body was handed over to her relatives after completing necessary formalities.