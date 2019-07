A teenaged girl died of electric shock, in the area of Jaranwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :A teenaged girl died of electric shock, in the area of Jaranwala

Police said on Tuesday that 13-year-old Gulshan daughter of Shafi, resident of Galhar Morh was trying to switch on a fan at her house with wet hands when she received fatal electric shock. She died on the spot.