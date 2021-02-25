UrduPoint.com
Teenaged Girl Shot Dead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

Teenaged girl shot dead

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :-:A teenaged girl was shot dead in Ganda Singhwala near here on Thursday.

According to police, Niamat Ali of Sheikh Pura Kuhna entered the house of Saleem last night and opened fire. As a result, 12-year-old Mafia Bibi d/o Saleem received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot.

On information, police reached the spot and shifted the body to DHQ hospital Kasur.

Ganda Singhwala police have registered a case and started investigation.

