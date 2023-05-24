UrduPoint.com

Teenager Abducted When En Route To Attend Wedding Ceremony

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2023 | 05:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :A 19-year-old boy was abducted by unidentified armed suspects when he was en route to attend a wedding ceremony with his family on Naiwela-Rangpur, South road near Rangpur Drain.

According to a police spokesman, one Muzamil Jawad Baloch son of Haji Safdar Hussain Baloch lodged a report with Paroa Police Station that he along with his family members were going to attend a wedding ceremony in a flying coach when they were stopped by four armed suspects in a car on Naiwala-Rangpur, South road near Rangpur Drain.

The armed assailants asked about Parvez, who was not present in the vehicle at that time. However, they forcibly took 19-year-old Atif Baloch son of Humayun Baloch. The suspected persons also told the family to deal with their matters with Hashim.

The Paroa Police have registered a case of abduction against the unidentified accused and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

