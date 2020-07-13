UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teenager Accuses TikTokker Of Gang Rape In Lahore

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 07:00 PM

Teenager accuses TikTokker of gang rape in Lahore

Maryam Fayyaz, resident of Sabzazaar, has lodged complaint with Samnabad police, accusing TikTokker Sheraz and his friends of gang rape.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 13th, 2020) A teenage girl approached Samanabad police station accusing a TikToker of gang rape here on Monday.

Maryam Fayyaz, a resident of Sabzazaar, filed a complaint with Samnabad police station, accusing that Tik Tok star Sheraz along with his friend Asif and an unknown subjected her to gang rape on gun point.

She told police that she became friend with Sheraz 15 to 20 days ago who called her after mid-night to come to a place in Samanabad area. The complainant said that she reached through Rikshaw.

She also mentioned the time that it was 2: 10 am.

“ As I reached there, Sheraz offered her ride in his car,” said the complainant, adding that two other boys were also there.

Maryam said they took her to some streets where Sheraz asked third friend to keep an eye on the surrounding. The victim told the police to lodge FIR against Tik Tokker for subjecting her to gang rape in Samanabad area.

It may be mentioned here that it is the first case against any TikTokker in Lahore.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Police Station Car May FIR

Recent Stories

Minister of Climate Change tours waste-to-energy p ..

5 minutes ago

Jafza records 10.6% increase in retail, e-commerce ..

20 minutes ago

Abid Ali asks fans for good wishes for England Tou ..

29 minutes ago

UAE set to become 1st Arab nation to explore other ..

50 minutes ago

Education is the foundation of overall national de ..

50 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber launches online marketplace for PPE ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.