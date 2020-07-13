Teenager accuses TikTokker of gang rape in Lahore

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 13th, 2020) A teenage girl approached Samanabad police station accusing a TikToker of gang rape here on Monday.

She told police that she became friend with Sheraz 15 to 20 days ago who called her after mid-night to come to a place in Samanabad area. The complainant said that she reached through Rikshaw.

She also mentioned the time that it was 2: 10 am.

“ As I reached there, Sheraz offered her ride in his car,” said the complainant, adding that two other boys were also there.

Maryam said they took her to some streets where Sheraz asked third friend to keep an eye on the surrounding. The victim told the police to lodge FIR against Tik Tokker for subjecting her to gang rape in Samanabad area.

It may be mentioned here that it is the first case against any TikTokker in Lahore.