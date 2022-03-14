UrduPoint.com

Teenager Boy Commits Suicide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2022 | 05:35 PM

A teenager boy committed suicide by shooting in his head after being reprimanded by his parents over excessive use of mobile-phone in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Monday that 16-year-old Ibraheem became dejected after his father not only admonished him but also broke his mobile phone.

The body was shifted to mortuary for postmortem while the police started investigation.

