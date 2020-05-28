UrduPoint.com
Teenager Boy Dies In Road Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 06:48 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :A teenager boy was crushed to death when a truck hit his motorcycle near Khangarh.

According to details, a 14 years old boy namely Asad s/o Muhammad Akbar resident of Basti Balochan was going to get fuel from a nearby petrol pump riding on motorcycle.

Suddenly a speeding truck crushed him near Salmanwala Khangarh area. As a result the boy was died on the spot.

The truck driver managed to escape from there while police concerned started search of the drive by taking truck into custody.

