Teenager Boy Drowned In Canal
Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2024 | 08:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) A teenager boy drowned in Gugera branch canal in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that 15-year-old Saqlain Asif was taking bath in the canal near Punj Pulla when he accidentally slipped and drowned in the canal.
Receiving information, divers of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and fished the corpse after hectic efforts.
Later, the body was handed over to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities, he added.
