Teenager Boy Drowns In Canal

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Teenager boy drowns in canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :A teenager boy drowned in canal water in the area of Sargodha Road police station.

A spokesman for Rescue-1122 said on Monday that 13-year-old Faiz, son of Nawaz of Chak No 128-JB, was bathing in Jhang branch canal near Dingro bridge when he accidentally slipped and drowned in water.

Divers of Rescue-1122 fished out his body and handed it over to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities.

More Stories From Pakistan

