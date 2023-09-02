Teenager boy drowns in canal

A teenager boy drowned in Gugera Branch Canal in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :A teenager boy drowned in Gugera Branch Canal in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that 16-year-old Haq Nawaz jumped into the Gugera Branch Canal near Chak No.

280-GB and drowned in the canal water.

Receiving information, divers of the Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and fished out the body after hectic efforts of many hours.

The ill-fated boy was mentally retarded person and his body was handed over to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities, he added.