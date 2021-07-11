UrduPoint.com
Teenager Boy Drowns In Private Swimming Pool

Sun 11th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Teenager boy drowns in private swimming pool

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :A teenager boy drowned into a private swimming pool while taking bath near Bilal chowk old Shujabad road here on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, a 14 years old boy namely Mohsin s/o Mukhtar went to a private swimming pool for taking bath and drowned into it.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and fished out the body from the pool.

