Teenager Boy Electrocuted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 04:43 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :A teenager boy was electrocuted in a mishap reported here at Basti Kharrak on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 14-year old Muhammad Furqan son of Muhammad Ramzan was playing in the home when suddenly he touched the electric wires. As a result, he sustained electric shocks and died on the spot.

