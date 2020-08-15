Teenager boy electrocuted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :A teenager boy was electrocuted in a mishap reported here at Basti Kharrak on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 14-year old Muhammad Furqan son of Muhammad Ramzan was playing in the home when suddenly he touched the electric wires. As a result, he sustained electric shocks and died on the spot.