Teenager Boy Electrocuted

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 08:00 PM

Teenager boy electrocuted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :A teenager boy was electrocuted at a Dairy Farm in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that 18-year-old Waqar Ahmad resident of Shorkot was working at a Dairy Farm situated at Bakkar Mandi Road near Chenab Chowk where he accidentally touched the electricity wires.

As a result, he received a fatal electric shock and became unconscious.

Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and tried to provide first aid but in vain.

The body was handed over to the heirs after completing the necessary formalities.

