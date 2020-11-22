Teenager Boy Electrocuted
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 08:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :A teenager boy was electrocuted at a Dairy Farm in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station.
Police spokesman said on Sunday that 18-year-old Waqar Ahmad resident of Shorkot was working at a Dairy Farm situated at Bakkar Mandi Road near Chenab Chowk where he accidentally touched the electricity wires.
As a result, he received a fatal electric shock and became unconscious.
Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and tried to provide first aid but in vain.
The body was handed over to the heirs after completing the necessary formalities.