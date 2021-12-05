Teenager boy electrocuted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :A teenager boy was electrocuted in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

A spokesman said on Sunday that 12-year-old Ansar, son of Imran of Rehman Colony, was playing outside his house when he accidentally touched a live electricity wire passing through the street.

He received a fatal shock and died on the spot.

The police handed over the body to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities.