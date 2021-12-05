Teenager Boy Electrocuted
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :A teenager boy was electrocuted in the area of Khurarianwala police station.
A spokesman said on Sunday that 12-year-old Ansar, son of Imran of Rehman Colony, was playing outside his house when he accidentally touched a live electricity wire passing through the street.
He received a fatal shock and died on the spot.
The police handed over the body to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities.