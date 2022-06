Teenager boy electrocuted

A teenager boy was electrocuted in Khurarianwala police limits

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :A teenager boy was electrocuted in Khurarianwala police limits.

A spokesperson for Rescue-1122 Tuesday said that 13-year-old Shah Jahan was going to home when he accidentally touched an electric pole near Khurarianwala chowk. As a result, he received fatal electric shock and died on-the-spot.

Police were investigating.