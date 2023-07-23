Teenager boy electrocuted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :A teenager boy was electrocuted while catching pigeon in the area of Tandlianwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that 17-year-old Muhammad Bilal resident of Chak No.

422-GB was trying to climb up a wall to catch a pigeon when he accidentally touched a nude electricity wire.

As a result, Bilal received fatal electric shock and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation, he added.