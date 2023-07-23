Open Menu

Teenager Boy Electrocuted

Sumaira FH Published July 23, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Teenager boy electrocuted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :A teenager boy was electrocuted while catching pigeon in the area of Tandlianwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that 17-year-old Muhammad Bilal resident of Chak No.

422-GB was trying to climb up a wall to catch a pigeon when he accidentally touched a nude electricity wire.

As a result, Bilal received fatal electric shock and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation, he added.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Police Station Died Tandlianwala Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

21 minutes ago
 Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

22 minutes ago
 Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 per ..

Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 personnel

38 minutes ago
 Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

38 minutes ago
 Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

37 minutes ago
 ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review secur ..

ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review security arrangements for Muharram

37 minutes ago
Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iq ..

Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal Punjab Assembly calls on P ..

37 minutes ago
 Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

36 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of ..

Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdull ..

1 hour ago
 Over 250,000 Officials Punished in China in First ..

Over 250,000 Officials Punished in China in First Half of 2023 - Authorities

37 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of M ..

UAQ Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdullah

1 hour ago
 Russian Embassy in US Says Washington Responsible ..

Russian Embassy in US Says Washington Responsible for Kiev's Strike on Journalis ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan