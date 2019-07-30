Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

A teenage boy was electrocuted to death in the area of City Jaranwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) : A teenage boy was electrocuted to death in the area of City Jaranwala police station.

Police said Tuesday that 13-year-old Zahid,son of Yousuf was trying to switch on fan in his house in Chak No.239-GB when he received a fatal electric shock.

He breathed his last on the spot before getting any medical assistance.