Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :A teenager boy was electrocuted in his house in the area of Lundianwala police on Saturday.

Police spokesman said that 15-year-old Amir Maqsood resident of Chak No.561-GB was busyin switching on a pedestal fan which was short-circuiting at his house.

As a result, he received fatal electric shock and died on the spot.