FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :A teenager boy was killed in a road mishap in the area of Sitiana police station.

A police spokesman said on Friday that a speeding tractor trolley hit a 15-year-old boy Imran and injured him seriously. The victim died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

The police have shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem.