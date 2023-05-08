UrduPoint.com

Teenager Boy Killed Mysteriously

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2023 | 07:26 PM

Teenager boy killed mysteriously

A teenager boy was shot dead under mysterious circumstances at his house in the area of Millat Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :A teenager boy was shot dead under mysterious circumstances at his house in the area of Millat Town police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Monday that 14-year-old Husnain Ali, a resident of Bhaiwala Jhumra Road, was present at his house when some unknown assailants opened fire and killed him for unknown reasons.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation, he added.

