FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :A teenager boy was shot dead over an old enmity in Sammundri police station area on Monday.

Police spokesman said that 18-year-old Umar of Chak No 385-GB was going on a motorcycle when his cousin Zulqarnain allegedly shot him dead to avenge an old rivalry. The accused managed to escape the scene.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.