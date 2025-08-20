Teenager boy receives burn injuries

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) A 17-year-old boy on Wednesday received severe burn injuries when some people set him on fire for unknown reasons near Lala Nawaz petrol Pump in the jurisdiction of Satra Police Station.

According to police, some unidentified attackers set Rauf, son of Zahoor, on fire due to unknown reasons.

As a result, he received sever burn injuries.

Rescue 1122 rushed to spot and provided medial treatment to Rauf.

Police have started investigations.