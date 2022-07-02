UrduPoint.com

Teenager Boy Recovered From River Panjkora

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2022 | 09:52 PM

Teenager boy recovered from River Panjkora

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :The body of a 15-year-old boy, who died after drowning in River Pankora, was recovered by the rescue workers here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, the boy named Yaseen had drowned in a River Panjkora in the limits of Khaal police station. The body body was recovered from Rabaat area and shifted to Rural Health Center for medico legal formalities and later handed over to the heirs.

