Teenager Boy Shot Dead

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 02:10 PM

Teenager boy shot dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) ::A teenager boy was killed over minor dispute in the area of D-Type Colony police.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that Gull Faraz, Bilal and Umar Sajjad, etc.

were resorting to aerial firing in Kartaray Wala where a 14-year-old Farhan son of Muhammad Shahid prohibited them from aerial firing.

Over this issue, an altercation was occurred during which Gull Faraz and his accomplices opened fire at Farhan. As a result he received serious bullet injuries. The wounded boy was rushed to hospital but in vain and he breathed his last on the way. The police registered a case and startedinvestigation for arrest of the accused who managed to escape from the scene.

