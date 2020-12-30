Teenager commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :A teenager boy committed suicide in a nearby village here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122, Nafees Sajid (15), son of Mushtaq, ended his life by shooting himself in Chak 356 GB.

A Rescue team reached the spot after getting information, but he had died by then.

The team shifted the body to a hospital for post-mortem. The reason behind the extreme step could not be ascertained immediately, said police spokesman.