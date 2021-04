MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :A teenaged boy on Tuesday committed suicide by consuming poisonous pills over refusal by his parents to buy a new mobile phone.

According to rescue sources, the deceased 14-year old Faiz Rasool of Moza Hero had been demanding a new mobile phone for the last few days, but his parents declined tofulfill his demand.